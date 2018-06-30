Boehringer Ingelheim to build a biologics research center

Boehringer Ingelheim will build a $270 million biologics development center at its site in Biberach, Germany. The facility will combine analytical and process development with clinical-scale manufacturing, according to Fridtjof Traulsen, Boehringer’s vice president of development. It will also free up capacity for contract manufacturing. The company expects that the center, to open in 2020, will house a workforce of 500.
