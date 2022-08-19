Brazen launches fund to support scientist-CEOs

The venture capital firm Brazen Capital has launched a fund to support academic researchers making a foray into the biotech industry. The firm has committed to back about three dozen health-care start-ups from preincorporation to preseed, with a focus on companies led by women, people of color, and LGBTQ+ people. Brazen also announced its first investment in Guardian Bio, a start-up that develops personalized cell therapies for cancer. Guardian officially accepted the investment over the social media platform TikTok.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter