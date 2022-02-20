Bridge Biotherapeutics and Scripps form research pact

Bridge Biotherapeutics will collaborate with Scripps Researchchemists Phil S. Baran and Benjamin F. Cravatt to find reactive groups that target proteins with noncysteine residues. Bridge, a South Korean company developing therapies for inflammation, fibrosis, and cancer, hopes to find drugs in the areas of oncology and immunology. Scripps will oversee R&D, and Bridge will have an option to license research programs for further development.
