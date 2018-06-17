Broad could receive $125 million in sponsored research agreement with Editas

The CRISPR gene-editing company Editas Medicine has signed a sponsored research agreement with Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. The deal stipulates that the institute could receive up to $125 million and Editas will have the first right to license Broad inventions arising from the sponsored research. Editas currently owes Broad two payments totaling $12.5 million. The agreement comes after Broad scientists Feng Zhang and David Liu, who are also cofounders of Editas, launched three new companies this year based on their CRISPR inventions.
