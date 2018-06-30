Calico and AbbVie advance antiaging efforts

AbbVie is boosting its collaboration with the secretive antiaging company Calico, which is backed by Alphabet, Google’s parent company. Both companies will contribute $500 million more to drug discovery efforts that began in 2014. A scientific publication (eLife 2018, DOI: 10.7554/eLife.32733) indicates that the duo is working with a molecule called ISRIB, integrated stress response inhibitor. Other groups previously demonstrated that ISRIB enhances memory and appears to reverse the effects of traumatic brain injury in mice.
