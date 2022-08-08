Cariflex is building in Singapore

Cariflex, a subsidiary of South Korea’s DL Chemical, is building what it calls the world’s largest polyisoprene latex plant, on Jurong Island, Singapore. The multiphase project will cost a total of $350 million and start production in 2024. Polyisoprene latex is used in products such as surgical gloves. DL bought the Cariflex business from Kraton in 2020, and then the rest of Kraton earlier this year. This project will expand Cariflex’s total output by 50%.
