Chemours invests in GenX controls

Chemours says it will invest over $100 million in its Fayetteville, N.C., plant to reduce air and water emissions of the fluorosurfactant GenX and other fluorinated compounds. Once completed, the firm claims, the plant will be “a best-in-class facility” and “a model for other chemical manufacturing facilities around the globe.” Environmental advocates recently asked the state of North Carolina to order Chemours to stop releases of fluorinated compounds from the factory. The company also faces a class-action lawsuit from people who fear they could become ill drinking contaminated water from wells near the plant and from the nearby Cape Fear River. Chemours says the money will be invested in an array of emission-control technologies, including a thermal oxidizer and a thermolysis reactor that can reduce emissions by 99%. Installation of the custom-designed thermal oxidizer will take about two years, the company says. Chemours is currently shipping process wastewater off site for disposal and will soon distribute activated carbon units to treat area well water. The firm adds that it has already presented the plan to North Carolina regulators.