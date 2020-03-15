Chemours opens research facility in Delaware

Chemours has inaugurated a research facility on the campus of the University of Delaware’s Science, Technology, and Advanced Research campus in Newark. The $150 million facility houses more than 300 researchers, many of whom previously worked in Wilmington, Delaware, home of Chemours’s former parent company, DuPont. “We are thrilled to see what innovations our team will dream up in this building, all within the creative environment of a public university,” says Chemours CEO Mark Vergnano.
