Chemours returns to renovated headquarters

About 850 employees, contractors and consultants are returning to Chemours’s renovated headquarters in downtown Wilmington, Delaware. The 20-month rehab transformed the interior of the 106-year-old building into a light-filled, modern, and elegant open workspace, says the firm, which took over the offices from former parent DuPont. Developer Buccini/Pollin Group bought the headquarters in 2017 and recently completed renovations.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter