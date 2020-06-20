Clariant expands California catalyst lab

Clariant has doubled the capacity of its high-throughput catalyst R&D center in Palo Alto, California. The facility, which opened in 2009, has tested “tens of thousands” of catalysts, the company says. Separately, the specialty chemical firm is launching a phthalate-free polypropylene catalyst, PolyMax 600, which it developed with McDermott’s Lummus Novolen Technology business. Clariant claims that PolyMax 600 has 25% more activity than phthalate-based catalysts.
