Clean ammonia project planned for US Gulf Coast

The Japanese utility Jera will work with the Germany energy company Uniper and the US oil firm ConocoPhillips to develop a possible clean ammonia project on the US Gulf Coast. Set to open in the late 2020s, the facility would produce low-carbon hydrogen to be converted into 2 million metric tons per year of ammonia that would be shipped to Europe for use as a fuel. The project would produce green hydrogen by splitting water with renewable energy and blue hydrogen by reforming natural gas and capturing the resulting carbon dioxide, the partners say.
