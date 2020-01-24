Covestro delays polyurethane plant

Citing “challenging global market conditions,” Covestro is delaying a massive methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) project in Baytown, Texas, by 18 to 24 months. The company announced the $1.7 billion project in 2018 and had planned to complete it by 2024. The plan called for a facility making 500,000 metric tons per year of the polyurethane raw material, as well as precursors such as aniline. Covestro’s isn’t the only troubled MDI project. China’s Wanhua said last year that it was scaling back plans for a $1.25 billion MDI complex in Convent, Louisiana, because of rising construction costs.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter