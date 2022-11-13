Covestro scraps project again

Citing a faltering economy due to the European energy crisis and high inflation, Covestro is again shelving its project to build a large methylene-diphenyl-diisocyanate (MDI) plant. The company originally announced plans in 2018 to spend $1.7 billion on a complex in Baytown, Texas, to make the polyurethane raw material. It put the project on hold in 2020 but revived it in 2021, this time for a facility in either China or the US. Covestro emphasized that it thinks the MDI market will remain strong long term.
