Cytiva to build chromatography resin plant in the US

Cytiva says it will spend $600 million to build its first chromatography resin plant outside Sweden. The company, owned by Danaher, has acquired a facility in Muskegon, Michigan, that it will retrofit to produce the resins, which are used to purify and analyze biomolecules. Cytiva will get support from the State of Michigan and from US agencies, including the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.
