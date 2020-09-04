DWK expands glass vial production

Vaccines for COVID-19 won’t do much good if drug firms don’t have vials to put them in. The lab and medical glass firm DWK Life Sciences has expanded its plant in Tennessee to help meet the anticipated demand. The firm says it has upgraded production lines and added new, fully automated ones, more than doubling the output of borosilicate glass vials. The US government also expects a rush on vials. It recently funded capacity upgrades at Corning and SiO2 Materials Sciences.
