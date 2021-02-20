Dana-Farber and Deerfield launch Riverway Discoveries

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Deerfield Management, a life sciences investment firm, have formed Riverway Discoveries to develop diagnostics and drugs for cancer. Deerfield has invested in research at several universities in recent years and formed its first partnership with Dana-Farber in 2018, when it promised to bankroll up to $80 million of research on small-molecule protein degraders. Through Riverway, Deerfield will spend up to $130 million over 10 years on translational research projects proposed by Dana-Farber scientists and assessed by a joint steering committee.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter