Investment

Dow plans multitenant industrial park in Michigan﻿

by Marc S. Reisch
September 28, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 39
Dow Chemical plans to turn its 1,050-hectare manufacturing site in Midland, Mich., into a multitenant industrial park. The plan anticipates parent DowDuPont’s intention to split next year into three independent companies: Dow, DuPont, and Corteva Agriscience. Each will retain operations at the site. In addition, silanes maker Cabot, polyvinylidene chloride producer SK Saran Americas, and styrenics maker Trinseo already operate on the site and will continue to do so. Dow’s plan is to attract other industrial tenants who will benefit from the site’s existing utility, safety, logistics, and waste management infrastructure. As other large chemical firms have restructured, they too have turned sprawling sites into multitenant corporate parks. Among them is ICI, a once-dominant chemical maker that turned part of its Teesside, England, site into a multitenant research and pilot-plant facility called Wilton Centre in 2001. Clariant’s Muttenz, Switzerland, complex became Infrapark Baselland in 2011. Earlier this year, DuPont repurposed space at its Experimental Station in Wilmington, Del., to accommodate start-up firms.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

