Investment

DuPont commits $400 million to Tyvek expansion

by Marc S. Reisch
June 10, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 24
A photograph of workers installing Tyvek film on the exterior of a building.
Credit: DuPont
DuPont Tyvek HomeWrap.

DuPont says it will spend more than $400 million to enlarge capacity for Tyvek polyolefin protective sheeting at its site in Luxembourg. The expansion, which will add a new building and a third operating line at the site, will start up in 2021. Growing global demand is behind the investment in Tyvek, DuPont says. The lightweight, durable material has a variety of uses, including for protective garments, medical packaging, graphics, and as a building moisture-protection wrap. The company celebrated 50 years of Tyvek sales last year, but its development began in 1955 with the discovery of a polyethylene fiber by DuPont researcher Jim White.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
