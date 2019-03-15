DuPont partners with venture capital expert U First Capital

DuPont’s electronics and imaging business has started working with a company that will help it invest in start-ups. The firm, Santa Clara, California–based U First Capital, creates investment funds for corporations and then brings them start-up and university investment opportunities tailored to their interests. DuPont electronics R&D director Cathie Markham expects that tapping into U First Capital’s network will “support our technology development in new growth areas.”
