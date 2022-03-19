Eastman, Accsys to make acetylated wood

Accoya USA, a joint venture of Accsys Technologies and Eastman Chemical, plans to build an acetylated wood plant at Eastman’s site in Kingsport, Tennessee. Acetylated lumber has been treated with acetic anhydride, which increases its moisture resistance. Accsys calls itselfthe world’s only producer of acetylated wood, which it currently makes in the Netherlands. The Kingsport plant is set to be completed in 2024, at a cost of $136 million. Eastman, the world’s largest producer of acetic anhydride, briefly produced acetylated wood about a decade ago.
