Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Investment

Eastman, Accsys to make acetylated wood

by Alexander H. Tullo
March 19, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

A big reaction chamber being delivered.
Credit: Accsys
Accsys added a fourth acetylation reactor at its site in the Netherlands last year.

Accoya USA, a joint venture of Accsys Technologies and Eastman Chemical, plans to build an acetylated wood plant at Eastman’s site in Kingsport, Tennessee. Acetylated lumber has been treated with acetic anhydride, which increases its moisture resistance. Accsys calls itselfthe world’s only producer of acetylated wood, which it currently makes in the Netherlands. The Kingsport plant is set to be completed in 2024, at a cost of $136 million. Eastman, the world’s largest producer of acetic anhydride, briefly produced acetylated wood about a decade ago.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Braskem completes bioethylene expansion
England to get acetylated wood
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chinese firm uses Invista process

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE