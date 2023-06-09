EuroAPI set to double capacity for prostaglandin in Budapest

EuroAPI plans to invest $54 million in a new manufacturing facility at its plant in Budapest, Hungary. The two-phase project is designed to more than double prostaglandin production capacity at the site by 2027. EuroAPI, the world’s leading supplier of large-scale commercial prostaglandins, halted production at the plant in November after identifying deficiencies in documentation management. It began restarting operations in January. The company estimates 5–7% growth in the market for prostaglandin between 2022 and 2027.
