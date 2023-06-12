Quote of the Week

June 12, 2023 Cover
Volume 101, Issue 19
Microbes figured out how to make these materials long ago. Industry is starting to catch on
Researchers are uncovering thousands of short proteins that could lead to a treasure trove of new biology and drugs
As high energy prices take an especially heavy toll on Europe’s industrial powerhouse, chemical companies consider moving production elsewhere
C&EN chronicles the breakup of IG Farben and the origin stories of three German chemical giants
Rewriting messenger RNA changes neuron protein structures in the cold
Consumer advocates push for lower level to protect children
JWST observed polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons that could help astronomers trace star formation in the early universe
