ExxonMobil may enter the α-olefins business﻿﻿﻿﻿

ExxonMobil Chemical may enter the α-olefins market. The company is considering building a plant with about 350,000 metric tons per year of capacity in Baytown, Texas, where it recently opened an ethylene cracker. α-Olefins have seen strong demand in recent years as comonomers for linear-low-density polyethylene and as raw materials for detergents and lubricants. Additionally, ExxonMobil may build a 400,000-metric-ton-per-year plant for its Vistamaxx propylene-ethylene copolymers in Baytown. If the firm greenlights the plants next year, they will be set to open in 2021.
