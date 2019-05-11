Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Investment

ExxonMobil moves on Baytown expansions

by Alexander H. Tullo
May 11, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

ExxonMobil Chemical is moving forward with $2 billion in expansions at its Baytown, Texas, complex. The company is building a plant that will have 400,000 metric tons (t) of capacity per year for its Vistamaxx propylene-ethylene copolymers, which are known for their elasticity and softness. The company is also entering the linear α-olefins market with a new 350,000 t plant. The company is a consumer of linear α-olefins for its polymer and poly-α-olefin business. The expansions are expected to come on line in 2022. Separately, ExxonMobil pledged to invest $100 million in a collaboration with the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory and the National Energy Technology Laboratory. The partners will research new biofuels and carbon-capture technologies.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Repsol closes in on UHMWPE plant
Shell and CNOOC expand China petrochemical venture
Indian petrochemical project brings more investors

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE