ExxonMobil moves on Baytown expansions

ExxonMobil Chemical is moving forward with $2 billion in expansions at its Baytown, Texas, complex. The company is building a plant that will have 400,000 metric tons (t) of capacity per year for its Vistamaxx propylene-ethylene copolymers, which are known for their elasticity and softness. The company is also entering the linear α-olefins market with a new 350,000 t plant. The company is a consumer of linear α-olefins for its polymer and poly-α-olefin business. The expansions are expected to come on line in 2022. Separately, ExxonMobil pledged to invest $100 million in a collaboration with the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory and the National Energy Technology Laboratory. The partners will research new biofuels and carbon-capture technologies.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter