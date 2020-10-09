Fertilizer maker Yara looks to green ammonia

Yara, the fertilizer maker, and Ørsted, which says it is the world’s leading offshore wind developer, are collaborating on a green ammonia project. The companies plan a 100 MW water electrolysis facility that will provide the hydrogen for 75,000 metric tons per year of ammonia production at Yara’s plant in Sluiskil, the Netherlands. Pending the receipt of public funding, the project should start up in 2024 or 2025. Yara is also studying green ammonia production in Australia.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter