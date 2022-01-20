Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Investment

France wins chemical and pharma projects

Push by President Macron nabs investment in plastics recycling, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals

by Alexander H. Tullo
January 20, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

A photo of French president Emmanuel Macron touring a BASF facility in France.
Credit: Abaca Press/Witt Jacques/Pool/Abaca/Sipa USA/Newscom
French president Emmanuel Macron (center, wearing scarf) tours a BASF facility that will get investment.

The latest Choose France event, a program launched by French president Emmanuel Macron to attract foreign investment, has yielded billions of dollars for new projects, including initiatives in plastics recycling, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals from Eastman Chemical, BASF, Pfizer, and other firms.

The largest of the investments is an up to $1 billion commitment from Eastman to build a polyester depolymerization complex in the country. Macron and Eastman CEO Mark Costa announced the investment at an event at Élysée Palace on Jan. 17.

Eastman will use a methanolysis process it developed to break down postconsumer polyethylene terephthalate (PET) into its raw materials dimethylene terephthalate (DMT) and ethylene glycol. The company is building its first such plant in Kingsport, Tennessee. Scheduled for completion by the end of this year, it will have the capacity to break down 110,000 metric tons (t) of PET annually. Eastman expects the French plant to have 160,000 t of capacity and open in 2025.

Eastman intends to build polyester polymer capacity at the site to consume the DMT coming out of the recycling process, but it hasn’t said what kind of polymer. The company exited the PET business a decade ago but is still one of the world’s largest producers of specialty polyester copolymers. In December, Costa told C&EN he wants to keep the monomers from the recycling plants in-house. “Our strategy is not selling intermediates,” he said. “So all these projects will include polymer lines.”

In Kingsport, Eastman has been using the recycled DMT to make Tritan, a fast-growing copolymer used to make housewares and high-end packaging for cosmetics. Recycled content is a selling point for big brand owners. The consumer product firms Danone, Estée Lauder, L’Oréal, and Procter & Gamble have all signed letters of intent to purchase resins from the French plant.

Eastman isn’t the only company that committed to building polyester recycling. The Quebec-based firm Loop Industries chose the occasion to announce that it had selected Port-Jérôme-sur-Seine, in Normandy, as the location to build its own depolymerization unit with the French environmental services firm Suez.

That plant, which will also use methanolysis to break down PET, will have a capacity of 70,000 t per year and cost about $280 million. The companies expect to begin construction in 2023 and have the plant ready 18 months later. Loop is also building a plant in Bécancour, Québec.

On Jan. 17, Macron toured BASF’s facility in Chalampé, France, where the company announced a new plant to make the nylon 6,6 raw material hexamethylenediamine (HMD). BASF acquired the site through its 2020 purchase of Solvay’s nylon business. BASF already makes HMD and its raw material adiponitrile at the site through a joint venture with Invista.

In pharmaceuticals, Pfizer said it will invest $590 million in France over the next 5 years. A big part of this plan is a collaboration with the pharmaceutical chemical firm Novasep, which will manufacture the active ingredient for the COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid. Novasep plans to begin production at its plant in Mourenx, France, later this year.

Additionally, Pfizer plans to spend on research collaborations with French biotech companies and expand clinical trials at French health-care institutions. According to local reports, other drug firms, including GlaxoSmithKline, Merck KGaA, and Bristol Myers Squibb, are planning French investments as part of the Choose France program.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Eastman building 3rd recycling plant
Carbios mulls North American PET recycling plant
Carbios will build plant for enzymatic recycling of PET

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE