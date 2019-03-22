GCP Applied Technologies defends against would-be acquirer

GCP Applied Technologies, the former W. R. Grace construction chemical business, has adopted a shareholder rights plan to defend itself against 40 North Management. The private equity firm recently bought a nearly 25% stake in GCP. Adopting the plan protects shareholders against acquirers who would gain control of GCP without paying a premium, the firm says. GCP started a strategic review, which includes possibly selling itself, in February.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter