GM and Posco plan US cathode materials plant

General Motors and South Korea’s Posco Chemical have formed a joint venture to build a North American facility for cathode materials needed to produce electric vehicle batteries. The high-nickel cathode materials will go to Ultium Cells, GM’s battery cell joint venture with LG Energy Solution in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Posco is already building cathode materials plants in South Korea and China; the site of the planned US facility has not been revealed.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter