GSK invests in pharmaceutical chemicals in Scotland

GlaxoSmithKline has opened a $70 million facility in Montrose, Scotland, where it will manufacture fluticasone furoate and vilanterol trifenatate, the active pharmaceutical ingredients in its Ellipta respiratory inhaler. Last year, GSK launched a $57 million plant at the site, which produces aluminum salt adjuvants for vaccines. CEO Emma Walmsley says GSK has targeted Montrose for further growth based on new vaccines and medicines for respiratory illness and HIV.
