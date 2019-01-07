Gilead Sciences strikes partnerships with Scholar Rock and Agenus

Gilead Sciences formed two partnerships in the final weeks of 2018. The firm is collaborating with Scholar Rock to develop antibodies that inhibit transforming growth factor (TGF) to treat fibrotic diseases. Scholar Rock will earn $80 million up front and up to $1.45 billion more depending on the success of three TGF programs. Separately, Gilead is paying Agenus $150 million to develop up to five cancer immunotherapies, including two bispecific antibodies. Agenus could earn up to $1.7 billion in milestones.
