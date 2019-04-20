Gilead taps Insitro to use machine learning to find new liver disease targets

Gilead Sciences is forming a 3-year partnership with the machine-learning and genomics start-up Insitro to discover drug targets for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. Insitro will earn $15 million up front and up to $35 million in near-term payments. The start-up could also get up to $200 million for each of five targets the duo pursues. Insitro also disclosed that it raised $100 million in its series A financing.
