Hemab raises $135 million series B for bleeding and thrombotic disorders

Hemab Therapeutics, a developer of what it calls “the first prophylactic therapeutics for serious, underserved bleeding and thrombotic disorders,” has raised $135 million in series B financing; Novo Holdings and RA Capital Management are among the investors. The start-up says the money will support its growth through 2025. That includes the completion of a Phase 1/2 study of Hemab’s lead candidate, HMB-001, a bispecific antibody, for the rare bleeding disorder Glanzmann thrombasthenia.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter