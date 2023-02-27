Quote of the Week

February 27, 2023 Cover
Volume 101, Issue 7
Species identification by chemical fingerprinting could help crack down on illegal wood shipments
Machine learning algorithms could help tackle torrents of visual data by looking at spectra the way researchers do
The iconic 160-year-old Solvay production process is on the ropes, but a chemistry-driven comeback is possible
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning looks at the biochemistry of our snot, spit, and tears.
Action is intended to protect human health, biodiversity, and the environment
Critters that lack photoreceptors can convert light to heat, then sense it with a novel receptor
Award recognizes work on function and dysfunction of different biopolymers