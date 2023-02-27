Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
« Prev
Next »
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

February 27, 2023 Cover

Volume 101, Issue 7

Species identification by chemical fingerprinting could help crack down on illegal wood shipments

Full Article
Volume 101 | Issue 7
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“I like to say that artificial intelligence is actually augmented intelligence.”

Maxim Ziatdinov, research scientist, Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Mass Spectrometry

Forensic researchers use mass spectrometry to identify smuggled wood

Species identification by chemical fingerprinting could help crack down on illegal wood shipments

Computers are learning how to analyze chemists’ spectra and micrographs

Machine learning algorithms could help tackle torrents of visual data by looking at spectra the way researchers do

Can synthetic soda ash survive?

The iconic 160-year-old Solvay production process is on the ropes, but a chemistry-driven comeback is possible

  • Biological Chemistry

    Periodic Graphics: Mucus, tears, and saliva

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning looks at the biochemistry of our snot, spit, and tears.

  • Agriculture

    Mexico revises plan to phase out glyphosate, biotech corn

    Action is intended to protect human health, biodiversity, and the environment

  • Biochemistry

    Centipedes sense heat to see

    Critters that lack photoreceptors can convert light to heat, then sense it with a novel receptor

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

image name
Awards

Chuan He, Jeffery W. Kelly, and Hiroaki Suga receive 2023 Wolf Prize in Chemistry

Award recognizes work on function and dysfunction of different biopolymers

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Fun with Parafilm

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT