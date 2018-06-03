HitGen raises funds for DNA-encoded libraries

China’s HitGen has raised about $39 million in series B funding to grow its DNA-encoded libraries and advance its drug development programs. HitGen says it has more than 200 billion small molecules in over 900 libraries. The company has development programs in oncology, cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease, and metabolism. Its notable industry partners include BASF, Boehringer Ingelheim, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Pfizer, and Takeda.
