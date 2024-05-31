Ineos, Hanwha plan US low-carbon ammonia

The chemical giant Ineos plans to build a low-carbon ammonia plant in the US with the South Korean conglomerate Hanwha Corporation. The companies haven’t determined a location for the plant, which would have capacity of 1 million metric tons per year. They plan a final investment decision in 2026 and possible start-up in 2030. The hydrogen used to make the ammonia would be produced from natural gas, and resulting carbon dioxide emissions would be captured and stored. The firms haven’t estimated the cost of the project. Seeking low-carbon ammonia fuel for power plants, many Japanese and South Korean companies are eager to partner on such blue ammonia projects in the US. Ineos will use some of the ammonia to make acrylonitrile.
