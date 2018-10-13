Ionis and Roche sign antisense pact

Roche is teaming up with the antisense oligonucleotide company Ionis Pharmaceuticals to advance a treatment for dry age-related macular degeneration. Ionis has already completed a Phase I study and will begin a Phase II study in early 2019 with a fresh $75 million in up-front payments from Roche. If Roche likes the results, it may acquire the experimental treatment, and Ionis could earn up to $684 million in milestone payments.
