Ironwood buys VectivBio for $1 billion

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, a health-care firm focused on gastrointestinal disorders, will acquire VectivBio in a $1 billion all-cash deal. VectivBio specializes in developing treatments for rare conditions such as short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure and acute graft-versus-host disease. The Swiss company’s lead asset is a glucagon-like peptide-2 analog; it is in Phase 3 clinical trials and has an expected readout by year-end.
