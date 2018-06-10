JGC develops new ammonia production process

Japan’s JGC will build a demonstration facility to make ammonia at low temperature and under low pressure. The technology is intended to improve the energy efficiency of hydrogen as a fuel. Ammonia is rich in hydrogen and often used to transport the energetic element over long distances. Developed in collaboration with Japan’s National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science & Technology, the process makes use of a new catalyst to minimize CO2 emissions during production. The demonstration plant in Fukushima will have a production capacity of 20 kg per day.
