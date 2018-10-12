J&J pays $250 million for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals RNAi hepatitis B drug

Johnson & Johnson is tapping Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to license its experimental RNA interference (RNAi) therapy for the hepatitis B virus. Arrowhead will receive a $75 million equity investment and $175 million up front from J&J, and depending on how the RNAi therapy performs—currently in a Phase I/II study—Arrowhead could earn up to $1.6 billion in milestone payments. Finally, J&J may work with Arrowhead to develop three more RNAi therapies against additional targets, with $1.9 billion in potential milestone payments.
