Japanese firms invest in pharmaceutical chemicals

Two Japanese chemical companies are increasing their presence in the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) business. Sumitomo Chemical says it will build a third plant in Japan—this one in Oita City—for small-molecule APIs and intermediates. The firm says the project will enhance its leading position in Japan. Meanwhile, AGC says it will spend $100 million to expand its small-molecule API plant in Malgrat de Mar, Spain. AGC acquired the facility in 2019.
