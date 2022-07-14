Japan’s Ube studies US plant for battery solvents

Ube may build a plant in Louisiana that would make dimethyl carbonate (DMC) and ethyl methyl carbonate (EMC), electrolyte solvents used in lithium-ion batteries. If the firm goes ahead, the plant will open in 2025 with capacity to make 100,000 metric tons (t) of DMC and 40,000 t of EMC. Ube says the US market is supplied only by its factory in Japan and by Chinese companies. Huntsman makes ethylene carbonate in Conroe, Texas; Sasol and Lotte Chemical are also studying a US battery solvent plant.
