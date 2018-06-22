Kuraray, partners plan a butadiene derivatives venture in Thailand﻿﻿﻿﻿

Kuraray will own a 53% stake in a planned facility in Thailand’s Rayong province that will produce styrenic block copolymers and high-heat-resistant nylon-9T. The Japanese firm’s two partners in this butadiene derivatives venture are Thailand’s PTT Global Chemical with a 33% stake and Sumitomo Corp. On its own, Kuraray will build a plant at the site for the isobutene derivative 3-methyl-1,5-pentanediol, used in polymer production.
