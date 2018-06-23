LG launches innovation contest

LG Chem will award grants of up to $150,000 to universities and research institutes that win an innovation contest it is launching. Open to scientists worldwide, the contest will evaluate ideas for new technologies in the fields of energy, environment, functional materials, biotechnology, and platform technologies. In addition to getting funded, selected researchers will take part in exchange programs and be invited to seminars. One of South Korea’s largest chemical producers, LG Chem plans to boost its R&D headcount from 5,500 people this year to 6,300 by 2020.
