Lentiviral vector CDMO gets $23.8 million

iVexSol, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that produces lentiviral vectors (LVVs), has raised $23.8 million in series A-3 financing. New investors Bristol Myers Squibb, Asahi Kasei Medical, and Charles River Laboratories joined existing investors to bring the total in series A fundng to over $39 million, according to the company. iVexSol says it will use the money to invest in its intelligent vector solutions by advancing technologies, growing technical teams, and building on current infrastructure “to support the production of stable LVV producer cell lines.”
