Li-Cycle reconsidering New York recycling plant

Li-Cycle has paused construction on its large-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility in Rochester, New York, while it reviews options for moving forward. The company has completed engineering and procured materials for the facility, but construction costs were higher than expected. In February, the US Department of Energy made a conditional commitment to loan Li-Cycle $375 million for the project. The facility was expected to come on line at the end of 2023 and process 35,000 metric tons of material per year.
