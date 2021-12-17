Lilly strikes deals with the biotechs Foghorn and Regor

Eli Lilly and Company will pay Foghorn Therapeutics, a 5-year-old biotech firm, $300 million and buy $80 million of its stock as part of a collaboration to create oncology drugs that target the chromatin regulatory system. In particular, the two companies will codevelop small-molecule BRM inhibitors that Lilly calls a “difficult chemistry challenge.” Separately, Lilly will pay 3-year-old Regor Therapeutics up to $50 million as part of an agreement to develop small-molecule therapies for metabolic disorders using Regor technology.
