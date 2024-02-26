Low-carbon methanol planned for Louisiana

Lake Charles Methanol II plans to build a $3.24 billion methanol plant at the Port of Lake Charles, Louisiana, by 2027. The plant will reform natural gas and renewable gas feedstocks to make the hydrogen raw material for 3.6 million metric tons (t) per year of methanol. The facility will also capture and store about 1 million t per year of by-product carbon dioxide. In the mid-2010s, another firm, Lake Charles Methanol, planned to build a $3.8 billion methanol plant based on petroleum coke; those plans were never realized. Lake Charles Methanol II says that earlier project had different owners. But Lake Charles Methanol II president Don Maley was also involved in Lake Charles Methanol.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter