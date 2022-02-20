Merck signs discovery pact with Curve Therapeutics

Merck & Co. will pay Curve Therapeutics an undisclosed sum to discover modulators of up to five oncology and neurology targets using its Microcycle technology. Curve is a 2019 spin-off from Ali Tavassoli’s chemistry lab at the University of Southampton. The firm screens hexameric cyclic peptides against therapeutic targets in the cytoplasm of mammalian cells. The firm says its peptides are small enough to be transformed into nonpeptidic small molecules that can be further developed into drugs.
