Microbiome specialist Arranta Bio raises $82 million

Arranta Bio, a 6-month-old contract development and manufacturing organization, has raised $82 million from investors including Thermo Fisher Scientific and the private equity firm Ampersand Capital Partners. Arranta plans to develop and commercialize therapies for customers targeting diseases linked to the human microbiome. It expects to open late-clinical and commercial-ready capacity in Watertown, Massachusetts, by mid-2020. Separately, Arranta has formed a partnership in which it will provide Thermo Fisher with gene therapy materials.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter