Mitsui expanding synthetic oils, elastomers﻿

Mitsui Chemicals is expanding capacity in Japan and Singapore. On Jurong Island in the Southeast Asian city-state, the firm will boost by 10%, to 225,000 metric tons per year, production capacity for its Tafmer elastomer. The material is used as a resin modifier and soft-molding material in a variety of industries, including automotive and packaging. Separately, at its Ichihara plant in Japan, Mitsui will increase by 20,000 metric tons per year its production capacity for Lucant hydrocarbon-based synthetic oil. Lucant is used as a viscosity modifier in car drivelines, industrial lubricants, and greases.
